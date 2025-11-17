Chase Stokes Tells Kelsea Ballerini’s Fans to ‘Grow Up’ After Lyric Speculation

Chase Stokes is sticking up for Kelsea Ballerini — and setting some firm boundaries with fans.

The Outer Banks star responded directly to a wave of speculation and negativity flooding the comments on Ballerini’s latest TikTok, which promoted her new EP Mount Pleasant.

“These comments are f'n weird,” Stokes, 33, wrote. “Grow up.”

TikTok Sparks Drama Over Exes + Lyrics

The video in question featured Ballerini, 32, lip-syncing to her track “People Pleaser.”

But instead of focusing on the music, many fans chose to speculate about who the lyrics were aimed at — especially referencing Stokes and his ex, Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline.

Read More: Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Wanting Kids In New Song ‘I Sit in Parks’ [LISTEN]

One fan wrote: “So now it’s OK for Kelsea to be calling Madelyn a red flag and how she goes around to many [guys]. Wow, I’m sure Madelyn is pi--ed at you both, Chase and Kelsea. Idiots.”

That comment appeared to reference “Emerald City,” one of the EP’s more vulnerable tracks, in which Ballerini sings about feeling jealous of another woman who “got around” and left her feeling “envy.”

While Ballerini hasn’t confirmed who inspired the song, fans were quick to draw their own conclusions — and Stokes clearly wasn’t having it.

A Low-Key Reunion, Now in the Spotlight

Stokes and Ballerini recently rekindled their relationship after a brief split earlier this fall.

Though they haven’t said much publicly about the reunion, they were spotted looking cozy together in Scotland — and insiders say the connection never really went away.

Read More: Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Are Still Figuring It Out — Together

“They really picked up where they left off,” one source said. “They’re hopeful this time around will be better.”

The pair first began dating in early 2023, after Ballerini famously slid into his DMs. Their romance quickly went public with red carpet appearances and birthday tributes — before breakup rumors swirled in September.

Now, the couple seems to be moving forward with more intention — and less tolerance for internet drama.

While Ballerini has yet to respond to the fan comments directly, Stokes’ blunt reply may be all that needed to be said.