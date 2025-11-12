Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes may have briefly pressed pause on their romance earlier this year — but their connection never really disappeared.

According to Us Weekly, the country star and Outer Banks actor are back together and slowly working through what led to their split, choosing to move forward with clarity and care.

“They really picked up where they left off,” a source tells the outlet, adding that the two “never really stopped being in touch” during their time apart.

‘They Missed Each Other — That’s the Truth’

Insiders say it was Ballerini who took the first step, realizing she wasn’t ready to let go.

“Kelsea wanted to give it another chance and missed Chase a lot,” the source explained.

Stokes, 33, reportedly never wanted the breakup in the first place: “He always felt there was something between them and believed they just needed time to cool off and figure things out.”

Now, the couple is “in a more grounded place,” the source continued, having “worked through some of their issues” and embracing this fresh start with hope.

From DMs to a Second Chance

Ballerini, 32, and Stokes were first linked in early 2023 after she famously slid into his DMs — something she later confirmed during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

The relationship blossomed quickly, with the two going red carpet official that spring at the CMT Music Awards and posting affectionate tributes on social media.

Fans were caught off guard when breakup reports surfaced this fall — especially after Stokes posted a sweet birthday message calling Ballerini “my love.”

A Low-Key Reunion Abroad

Although the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed the reunion, eyewitnesses recently spotted them looking cozy near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland — a sign that things may be back on track.

For now, Ballerini and Stokes are said to be keeping things private and taking it slow. “They’re hopeful this time around will be better,” the source added.