A week-and-a-half after Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes announced their breakup, Ballerini addressed the split on social media for the first time.

What Has Kelsea Ballerini Said About Her Breakup With Chase Stokes?

In a video set to Ariana Grande's song "Shut Up," Ballerini gave an exasperated look to the camera, rubbing her temples and shaking her head in frustration.

"CC: Speculators, 'sources' and hidden cameras outside the hair salon," she wrote in the caption of her post. "Let us be. Please."

The singer also included an emoji of a mending heart, with a bandage wrapped around it.

Her message was clear: Ballerini wants peace and privacy as she mourns the end of her nearly-three-year relationship.

A Timeline of Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes' Relationship and Breakup

Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in January 2023, and they made things red carpet official with an appearance at the CMT Music Awards that April.

Stokes is an actor known for his work in Outer Banks.

The early days of their relationship came as Ballerini was promoting her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat album, a deeply personal and resonant project that chronicled her 2022 divorce from Morgan Evans.

Ballerini and Stokes were fairly public about their relationship, showing up for each other at their respective industry events and often speaking about relationship milestones in interviews.

They announced their breakup on Sept. 14, just two days after Stokes shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Ballerini on her 32nd birthday.

What Has the Rumor Mill Said Since Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes' Breakup?

In her social media post, Ballerini refers to "hidden cameras outside the hair salon": That comment refers to some paparazzi photos that have surfaced of her walking out of a Nashville salon in the days after her breakup.

She also seemingly referred to an anonymous source who told Us Weekly that their breakup was "hard," and gave some details as to why the couple didn't work.

"They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn't great in the last month," that source said.

"They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up," the source continued.