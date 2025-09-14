Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Split Just Days After His Birthday Tribute [REPORT]

John Shearer, Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have reportedly called it quits — just days after he publicly celebrated her birthday with a sweet tribute.

According to People, the country singer and Outer Banks star have gone their separate ways after nearly three years together.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t,” a source told the outlet. “It happens.”

The Relationship Timeline

Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in early 2023, when the actor posted a cuddly photo of them from the College Football National Championship in January.

From there, the country star and Netflix heartthrob slowly started appearing in each other’s lives — both in interviews and on social media — before making things red carpet official in April 2023 at the CMT Music Awards.

A Birthday Tribute, Then a Breakup

The breakup comes as a bit of a surprise: On Friday (Sept. 12), Stokes posted a heartfelt birthday message for Ballerini on Instagram.

"Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I'd say I’m lookin forward to more of this. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote, alongside a carousel of photos from their time together.

But now, just days later, the couple has reportedly split.

Neither Ballerini nor Stokes has made a public statement, but sources close to the pair describe it as an amicable decision between “two adults” who genuinely tried to make it work.

What’s Next for Kelsea?

Professionally, Ballerini continues to soar. She recently wrapped her Heartfirst tour and has been teasing new music on social media. Personally, she’s been candid about growth, therapy, and learning to “sit in the stillness.”

Though her love life may be making headlines again, Ballerini has always found a way to turn pain into art — and fans are already speculating whether a new era of music might be on the horizon.

For now, the country star is staying quiet — and letting the songs, once again, speak for themselves.

