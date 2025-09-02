The Jonas Brothers pulled out all the stops at their show in Dallas, Texas on Sunday night (Aug. 31).

Not only did the brothers give the stage to Fifth Harmony for an impromptu performance, they also reunited with Kelsea Ballerini, inviting her out to sing a handful of songs for the crowd.

The country singer was an opening act for the brothers on their Remember This Tour in 2021, so her appearance at Dos Equis Pavilion over the weekend was a reunion.

Kelsea Ballerini and Jonas Brothers Sing "Peter Pan"

Ballerini brought her whimsical 2015 hit "Peter Pan" to the stage, and the three brothers sang along with her.

The country hitmaker looked ethereal in an all-white ensemble. It also appears that she was barefoot, which is fitting for the song.

In a video shared to social media, you can see the playfulness among the four singers. After one chorus, Nick asks if he can take the solo on the next verse.

Ballerini is quick call him on his bluff, telling him to take it. He sheepishly waves her off as the crowd cheers.

Kelsea Ballerini Sings "Fly With Me" With the Jonas Brothers

The trio also dug deep into their archives, resurrecting their 2009 song "Fly With Me." Ballerini was invited to be a part of that performance, too.

The "Penthouse" singer provided harmonies for the chorus, but the Jonas Brothers let her take the reins for one of the verses, as well. At one point, all four allow the crowd to take over and sing a few lines:

Is Kelsea Ballerini Touring in 2025?

Ballerini kicked off 2025 with a headlining tour. Kelsea Ballerini Live launched on Jan. 21 and ran for several weeks before wrapping on April 9.

The next dates that are on her calendar are in December, when she heads to Australia for a five-date run.