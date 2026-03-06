Morgan Evans just flexed — literally! — after his ex-wife's ex-boyfriend took a shot at him on social media.

The 40-year-old singer wrote "Feeling pretty masculine today. Album out in 2 weeks!" alongside photos of him casually chopping wood and pressing a refrigerator above his head.

It turns out Bobby Bones was not joking when he said Morgan Evans is absolutely ripped.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were married from 2017 to 2022.

She started to date Chase Stokes in 2023 and they broke up earlier this year.

Both Ballerini and Evans have released songs inspired by the end of their relationship.

What Did Chase Stokes Say About Morgan Evans?

Evans was a guest on Bones' Bobbycast podcast. During a recent episode he talked about his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini in pretty general terms. If he criticized her or her the boyfriend that followed the divorce it was so subtle we missed it.

Still, something about it upset Stokes, an actor best known for his role in Outer Banks (also on Netflix).

“This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity ive (sic) ever seen. Get a f—ing life,” he allegedly said in the comments.

We say "allegedly" because it got deleted fast, leaving only Bones quick screenshot as proof. He sounded off on the comment in a video.

Morgan Evans Responds To Chase Stokes "Masculinity" Dig

Evans caption was a clear response to Stokes, an actor seven years younger than him. The photos are where the real message is however. Across six pics he's doing over-the-top masculine things, like splitting wood.

While funny, it's also impressive. Evans is in much better shape than anyone ever gave him credit for and his fans noticed, especially one special fan.

"That's DADDY," writes Laci Kaye Booth, Evans' current girlfriend.

Bones, plus singers Drew Baldridge, Charlie Worsham and George Birge also showed appreciation for the quip.