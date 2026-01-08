Kelsea Ballerini is mourning the loss of her best friend.

The country singer shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media after saying goodbye to her beloved dog, Dibs, who died this week after a battle with cancer.

“My sweet Dibs went to doggy heaven yesterday,” Ballerini wrote. “He spent his last few days in his backyard looking at the sunshine and surrounded and visited by his forever people.”

The “Cowboys Cry Too” singer reflected on their decade together, calling Dibs her “soul dog.”

“There are no words to articulate his role in my life, but I couldn’t have done the last ten years without him,” she wrote. “He will always be my soul dog, and I pray and believe we’ll find each other in every life.”

Ballerini said she was “the luckiest girl in the world” to have been his dog mom, describing Dibs’ love as “the greatest gift of my life."

A Decade of Unconditional Love

Dibs had been battling heart cancer for more than a year. Ballerini revealed his diagnosis in August 2024 while promoting her Patterns album, sharing that he had “inoperable cancer in his heart.”

Last September, she asked fans for prayers as Dibs underwent an unexpected surgery — something she said she hadn’t been prepared for at the time.

In her new post, she thanked fans for their love and shared a carousel of joyful photos celebrating his life.

“Thank you for loving him so loudly with me,” she wrote. “Here’s a look at some happy from Dibs.”

A Love That Lasts Forever

Dibs was by Ballerini’s side through every major chapter — her rise to stardom, her heartbreak, and her healing.

In her tribute, she said she believes their bond will continue beyond this life — a message that resonated deeply with fans who’ve followed their journey together for years.

“His love and reach can’t be captured in an Instagram photo dump, or in a caption,” she wrote. For Ballerini, Dibs wasn’t just a pet — he was family, comfort, and home.

