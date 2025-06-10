Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Dog Dibs Turning 10 Amid Cancer Battle

Kelsea Ballerini reminded fans of finding joy in life's little milestones this week, posting an Instagram Story tribute to her beloved dog Dibs, who just turned 10.

The photos she shared shows her furry friend basking in the sun, along with the caption: “Double digits for my ride or die. Love you forever, Dibs."

The birthday boy (dog) is wearing a "Happy Birthday" bib and a party hat. He even seems to be smiling as if he knows it's his big day.

Fans who have followed the country singer over the years know how much she cherishes her doodle pup. Dibs has been by Ballerini's side through tours, writing sessions, a high-profile divorce and big career wins.

From stage lights to couch cuddles, Dibs has seen it all. Ten years old is a big deal for any dog, but especially this one, as he has been battling cancer.

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram Kelsea Ballerini Instagram loading...

Last August, Dibs was diagnosed with an inoperable heart cancer. The country star was told then that he didn't have much time left, but Dibs has exceeded those expectations and continues to stay happy and active.

Ballerini was sure to update her fans in her latest post on how her 10-year-old pup is doing. Speaking to Dibs, she says: "You’re kicking cancers a--."

Career-wise, Ballerini was a first-time coach on Season 27 of The Voice, which wrapped in May.

More recently, the star headlined on the Nissan Stadium stage during CMA Fest in Nashville this past weekend. During that appearance, she performed her smash “Cowboys Cry Too,” surprising fans with her duet partner, Noah Kahan.

6 Big Things That Happened at CMA Fest 2025 Another grand CMA Fest is in the books! As country music's premier festival, the event always opens the door for some memorable moments in country music. We rounded up a list of the biggest moments that happened in 2025. Gallery Credit: Jess Rowe