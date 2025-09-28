Kelsea Ballerini Turns to Music to Heal After Heartbreak

Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on the one constant that’s always helped her navigate life’s hardest moments — her music.

On Thursday (Sept. 25), during an intimate live performance in Chicago, the country star connected with fans in a raw and vulnerable way.

She covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and opened up about how performing is helping her process a new chapter.

“I think there’s this beautiful, healing, connective thing that happens when I get to play music with you,” the 32-year-old told the SiriusXM crowd. “Your girl needed that this week.”

A Quiet Goodbye

Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes recently ended their nearly three-year relationship. And while there’s no scandal behind the split, sources close to the couple say it wasn’t easy.

Life, distance, and timing ultimately caught up with them.

“They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything,” Taste of Country previously reported. “The arguments piled up.”

Ballerini reportedly initiated the conversation, but both she and the Outer Banks star agreed the relationship had run its course.

“There is still a lot of love between them,” the source added. “They were trying to make it work.”

The couple first went public in early 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards. For the most part, though, they kept things low-key — quietly showing up for each other in the background.

Healing in Her Own Time

The breakup comes a few years after Ballerini’s divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans — a life change she’s still moving through.

“Although it’s been a few years, Kelsea is still coming out of a divorce and figuring out what she really wants,” a source explained. “She’s not in a place where she’s going to just settle.”

She’s also been managing another emotional weight: her dog, Dibs, is facing unexpected health issues.

“Baby boy has a [surprise] surgery today,” she recently wrote on Instagram. “We would appreciate all of the big love, prayers, and healing energy you can send his way.”

Letting the Music Do the Talking

While Ballerini hasn’t said much publicly about the breakup, her performance in Chicago may have said it all.

With her voice, her vulnerability, and her ability to connect with a room full of strangers, she’s once again turning personal pain into something powerful.

As she told her fans: “Your girl needed that this week.” And sometimes, healing starts with a song.