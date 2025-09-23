What Really Caused Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes to Split [Report]

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have called it quits after nearly three years together — and while there’s no dramatic scandal behind the split, it still stings.

According to a source close to the former flames, the Outer Banks actor and the country star gave it their all, but life, distance and timing caught up with them.

The breakup was described as “hard,” following weeks of mounting arguments and missed connections — but it was handled with mutual respect.

They Argued, They Tried — and Then Let Go

“They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month,” a source told Us Weekly.

The insider continued, “They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”

Ballerini, 32, “initiated the conversation,” but both she and Stokes, 33, were “mature adults” about it, agreeing that they needed space.

“There is still a lot of love between them,” the source added. “They were trying to make it work.”

Ballerini is also still navigating the emotional aftermath of her 2022 divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. That, too, played a role.

“Although it’s been a few years, Kelsea is still coming out of a divorce and figuring out what she really wants, and she’s not in a place where she’s going to just settle,” the insider shared. “Chase understood that, but in the end, they realized they weren’t aligning the way they hoped.”

The Country Star + The Netflix Heartthrob

Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in early 2023, when Stokes posted a cuddly photo of them at the College Football National Championship.

They made things official at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, but kept the relationship mostly private, showing up quietly to support one another over the next two years.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work,” the source said. “But ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

What’s Next for Ballerini

Ballerini remains in a creative upswing, with her PATTERNS (DELUXE) era bringing both critical and commercial success.

She’s also booked and busy — and so is Stokes — which may have been part of the problem.