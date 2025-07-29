Kelsea Ballerini + Maren Morris Are Writing Together: Three Days, Girl Time … and a Duet?

Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris are back in each other’s worlds — and this time, it’s more than TikTok and tequila.

The powerhouse performers recently lit up social media with silly, wink-wink videos together, sparking all kinds of duet rumors.

Ballerini has now confirmed they’ve officially teamed up in the writing room — and it sounds like they had way more fun than work.

“Maren and I haven't had the chance to catch up in years, and we've both had so much life that's happened,” the "Miss Me More" singer tells People, adding that she’s always admired Morris’ musicality and songwriting.

“So I was like, ‘Come on down to Charleston. Let’s write,’” she recalls.

And just like that, the stars aligned. The duo — joined by producer Alysa Vanderheym — spent three days writing, enjoying dinners, and simply soaking up each other's company.

“It was not work,” Ballerini says. “It was much more play than work.”

What Are They Up To?

In early July, Morris posted a TikTok of the two strutting toward the camera to Lorde’s verse from Charli XCX’s "Girl, so confusing" — a track inspired by the messy and mysterious sides of female friendships in the spotlight.

Then came Ballerini’s TikTok: she and the "My Church" singer sipping drinks, cool and collected, set to a Justin Bieber track.

The caption? “We’re standing on business.”

Cue the speculation

“Were you bonesided or were you just boned?” Morris cheekily commented, referencing Ballerini’s 2023 hit "Blindsided" and her own 2019 anthem "The Bones."

Of course, the internet did what the internet does, freaking out over a possible upcoming duet.

A New Chapter(s)

Both artists are in very different seasons of life — maybe that’s why this connection hits even harder now.

Morris released Dreamsicle in May, her first major project since stepping away from country radio and redefining her sound.

Ballerini, who dropped a deluxe version of Subject to Change called Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) last year, has also leaned into her next chapter, personally and musically.

While she’s currently prepping for shows in Australia and recently led Pantene’s “Country Fried Hair” campaign, Ballerini admits she’s learning to slow down.

“I wish I could sit here and tell you I had a bunch up my sleeve,” she says. “I really don’t for the first time in a long time, and I’m learning to be comfortable with that.”

Which only adds to the intrigue: If this was just for fun… what happens when they actually get serious? "Cowboys Cry Too, Girl?"