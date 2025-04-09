Forget gender reveals — Kelsea Ballerini just took pregnancy announcements to a whole new level.

At her April 5 concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the country star made an unforgettable memory happen for one lucky fan named Maddy.

Mid-show, Ballerini paused to shoot a video using Maddy’s phone, announcing to the crowd and TikTok that Maddy is pregnant — and she's due in November!

"Hello, my name is Kelsea Ballerini, and I’m here to tell you that Maddy’s pregnant!" the singer says in the clip, which Maddy of course uploaded to TikTok:

The audience erupts in cheers in the background after Ballerini shares the happy news.

"When Kelsea Ballerini announces your first pregnancy!! Is this real life? How do I go back to normal life now," Maddy writes in the caption of her social media video.

Many fans who were at the concert gave the mama-to-be a congratulatory message after finding the TikTok video after the show ended.

"I almost cried when she did this last night. Sweetest thing ever. Love this for you. I was in the nosebleeds screaming for you congrats!" one concert attendee writes.

"My sister and I were there in the pit with you!! I was hoping she’d read your sign!! Congrats!!!" adds another.

The new expectant mama also posted the pit view of the viral announcement:

This is not the first time even this year that Ballerini has shown fans some love at a show.

Back in February, she paused her show in Charlotte to address a young fan who’d been bullied for liking her music. She reassured him and the crowd that meanness usually comes from others’ insecurities.

With her next show scheduled for April 8 in Greenville, South Carolina, and the tour wrapping on April 13 in Toronto, fans might expect more sweet surprises as the run draws to a close.