A young boy who's been bullied by his peers for being a Kelsea Ballerini fan went straight to the source for a little pick-me-up.

Jacob attended Ballerini's concert at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday (Feb. 20), and left feeling a lot better.

According to a fan who also attended the show and captured video of the sweet moment on the jumbotron, the boy was holding up a sign that read, "I get bullied at school because I'm a boy and I love you. Can we take a selfie?"

Ballerini saw his request, but she did him one better than a picture.

Instead, she knelt down to talk to Jacob face to face, giving him an encouraging speech about why people bully and how it doesn't reflect who he is.

"I promise you, the person that's saying mean things, it's coming from a place of insecurity," Ballerini tells him, adding that bullies don't like themselves and project those feelings onto others.

"But it doesn't make it fair, and it doesn't make it right, and I'm really sorry that anyone's ever said anything mean to you ... that's not okay."

Oh, and he did get his selfie with her.

Watch here:

Ballerini is in Florida this weekend for shows in Tampa and Hollywood on Saturday and Sunday nights. She'll head to Texas for a one-night event in Fort Worth before a break and a stint on the West Coast starting mid-March.

Her 2025 Live on Tour is her first-ever headlining tour. If you can't catch her on the road, she's also on TV every Monday and Tuesday night as a coach on this season of The Voice (NBC, 8PM ET).