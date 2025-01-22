See Kelsea Ballerini’s Setlist From Opening Night of Her 2025 Tour

Kelsea Ballerini's 2025 Live on Tour shows kicked off on Tuesday (Jan. 21) at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. It's the first headlining arena tour for the country singer, and she did not disappoint.

Following MaRynn Taylor's opening set, Ballerini made her appearance on stage by rising from below the stage belting out the title track of her latest project, Patterns. The headliner performed several tracks from her most recent album while sprinkling in some fan favorites, including "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Miss Me More," "Peter Pan" and more.

"I just want to tell you — since I was a little girl, all I've ever wanted to do was tour arenas," Ballerini shared with the crowd. "I wanna sing songs and sing along with people and make a room full of strangers feel like we're all best friends — and that's my goal tonight!"

Ballerini belted out 21 songs throughout the show. After exiting the stage, she returned for an encore performance of "Penthouse." It's a process she'll repeat 35 times until the show wraps in Charleston, S.C., on April 9.

Here's the Setlist from Opening Night of Kelsea Ballerini's 2025 Tour:

"Patterns"

"Baggage"

"Love Me Like You Mean It"

"Heartfirst"

"This Time Last Year"

"If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too)"

"Hole in the Bottle"

"First Rodeo"

"Blindsided"

"Miss Me More"

"We Broke Up"

"Two Things"

"Mountain With a View"

"Wait!"

"Cowboys Cry Too"

"Sorry Mom"

"Beg for Your Love"

"Peter Pan"

"Muscle Memory"

"I Would, Would You"

"How Do I Do This"

Encore:

"Penthouse"