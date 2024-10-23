Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 Tour Is Bigger Than Ever Before — See Dates!

Kelsea Ballerini is taking her Patterns album out on the road in 2025.

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), the singer announced a tour that'll kick off in January and be her biggest one to date. She's headlining arenas for the first time ever.

"This ain't my first rodeo (but it IS my first arena tour!!!!!!)" the singer says on Instagram, nodding to her song "First Rodeo," which is one of the tracks from her new album.

"I genuinely can't wait to be back on the road with you in 2025 and sing our lil hearts out together," Ballerini goes on to say.

Maisie Peters and Marynn Taylor are joining Ballerini as opening acts on the tour. Tickets to the shows go on sale Nov. 1, but fan club members will have access to special pre-sale options.

The singer's tour comes on the back of her first-ever performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 29, and tickets sold out just days after she announced it.

Patterns, which is due out on Friday (Oct. 25), features songs like Ballerini's Noah Kahan duet, "Cowboys Cry Too," as well as previously-released tracks "Sorry Mom" and "Two Things."

Kelsea Ballerini's 2025 Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Jan. 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Jan. 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Jan. 29 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Jan. 31 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 1 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Center

Feb. 6 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Feb. 7 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb 13 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 14 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 15 -- Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Feb. 18 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 23 -- Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 26 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 13 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 14 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

March 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

March 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 21 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.Com Arena

March 22 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

March 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

March 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

March 30 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena