Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 Tour Is Bigger Than Ever Before — See Dates!
Kelsea Ballerini is taking her Patterns album out on the road in 2025.
On Wednesday (Oct. 25), the singer announced a tour that'll kick off in January and be her biggest one to date. She's headlining arenas for the first time ever.
"This ain't my first rodeo (but it IS my first arena tour!!!!!!)" the singer says on Instagram, nodding to her song "First Rodeo," which is one of the tracks from her new album.
"I genuinely can't wait to be back on the road with you in 2025 and sing our lil hearts out together," Ballerini goes on to say.
Maisie Peters and Marynn Taylor are joining Ballerini as opening acts on the tour. Tickets to the shows go on sale Nov. 1, but fan club members will have access to special pre-sale options.
The singer's tour comes on the back of her first-ever performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 29, and tickets sold out just days after she announced it.
Patterns, which is due out on Friday (Oct. 25), features songs like Ballerini's Noah Kahan duet, "Cowboys Cry Too," as well as previously-released tracks "Sorry Mom" and "Two Things."
Kelsea Ballerini's 2025 Tour Dates:
Jan. 21 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Jan. 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Jan. 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Jan. 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Jan. 29 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Jan. 31 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 1 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Center
Feb. 6 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Feb. 7 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 8 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Arena
Feb 13 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Feb. 14 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 15 -- Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Feb. 18 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Feb. 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 23 -- Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Feb. 26 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 13 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 14 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
March 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
March 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 21 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.Com Arena
March 22 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
March 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
March 28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
March 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
March 30 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
