Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Start the New Year With a Kiss — and a Fresh Start

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are giving love another chance.

The country singer and Outer Banks star have reunited two months after their breakup — and this time, they’re making it clear where their hearts stand.

On New Year’s Eve, Ballerini shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the couple in silhouette, kissing at sunset.

“Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out-of-our-hands portrayal of it,” she wrote.

The “Miss Me More” singer continued, “But what I’ll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love. I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating.”

Love, Lessons + a Fresh Start

Stokes shared a post of his own — a quiet reflection that echoed Ballerini’s message.

“Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting,” he wrote.

The actor added, “Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 — my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy New Year’s.”

Their Story So Far

Ballerini and Stokes first began dating in January 2023, after she famously slid into his DMs — a rom-com-worthy move that quickly turned into real love.

It marked Ballerini’s first public relationship since her 2022 divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans, and she’s been open about how deeply it changed her outlook on love.

“He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met,” she shared on Call Her Daddy in late 2023. “I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman.”

A Second Chance at Love

After quietly splitting earlier this fall, the couple was spotted together again — including a trip to Scotland — sparking speculation that they were giving their relationship another try.

“They really picked up where they left off,” a source said at the time. “They’re hopeful this time around will be better.”

And judging by their heartfelt New Year’s messages, it seems they’re both ready to start fresh.

For Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, it’s not just about rekindling a romance — it’s about growth, forgiveness, and the courage to believe in love again.