Kelsea Ballerini may be a country superstar on stage, but offstage, she’s just like the rest of us — human, hopeful, and at one point, completely in love.

Despite the awards, the hit songs, and millions of fans, Ballerini believed in a love story she thought might last forever.

The “Miss Me More” singer reportedly genuinely believed her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes had long-term potential — and for a while, it looked like it just might.

“She felt he was the most committed to her out of all the guys she has ever been with,” a source tells Us Weekly. “That’s why they worked so well, and that’s why she believed they would work long-term.”

Blinded by Love — and Hope

Ballerini and Stokes began dating in January 2023, after she famously slid into his DMs — a modern-day rom-com moment that fans instantly adored.

Their chemistry was undeniable, and for the country sensation, it felt different.

“She never loved someone like this before,” the source added. “He was the type of guy who would not take his eyes off her. They were really in love.”

It was her first public relationship since her divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans, and it looked like a fresh start.

“He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life,” Ballerini said on Call Her Daddy in November 2023. “I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman.”

From sweet birthday tributes to cozy vacations, fans saw a softer, more private side of Ballerini — one that radiated hope. So when they quietly split earlier this fall, hearts broke with them.

They Tried — Twice

After a brief breakup, Ballerini and Stokes gave it another shot. The pair were spotted in Scotland and appeared to be reconnecting behind the scenes.

“They really picked up where they left off,” a source said at the time. “They’re hopeful this time around will be better.”

But sometimes, even when the love is real, the timing just isn’t.

Relatable Queen Energy

If you’ve ever fallen for someone, believed it could be forever, and still had to let it go — Ballerini gets it. She’s proof that even strong, smart women can be swept up by love.

And honestly? That kind of vulnerability is brave.

Believing in love, even after heartbreak, isn’t a weakness — it’s a superpower. And we love her even more for it.