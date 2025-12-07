Kelsea Ballerini is giving a final warning to fans who heckle or take sides while she's performing her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat track "Penthouse."

She's currently in the midst of a round of Australia shows, and on Friday night, Ballerini sang "Penthouse" as part of her set in Sydney.

But as she concluded the song, a heckler yelled out, "Team Morgan!" -- aka Morgan Evans, Ballerini's ex-husband and the person she's singing about in many of her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat tracks.

She stopped the show in the moment, and corrected the heckler, "Team everyone's happy," according to fan-posted footage.

But Ballerini also later shared that fan's video of the moment on her Instagram Stories, along with a warning.

What Did Kelsea Ballerini Say About Being Heckled at Her Sydney Show?

Ballerini's comment suggests that it's pretty common for hecklers to pop up when she plays this song live -- and she's sick of it.

"Respectfully, if anyone yells anything disrespectful to anyone during this song again, it will no longer be on the set list," she wrote.

"Please let this be a song that matters to people and not a place to insert yourself into a world that doesn't exist and was never yours to begin with," the singer continued. "Team everyone's happy or bust. Please."

When Did Kelsea Ballerini Get Divorced?

Ballerini and Evans finalized their divorce in November 2022 after announcing their split that August.

Yep, that means heckling fans are taking sides over a breakup that happened well over three years ago.

Why? Well, the country star's marriage and split was ultra-public, and Ballerini also documented her divorce in vivid, raw detail in Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. "Penthouse" is one of the deepest-cutting songs on the track list, with lines like "It stings rolling up the welcome mat / Knowing you got half."

Plus, this particular show was in Australia -- Evans' home country -- so it makes sense he'd have some passionate fans in the crowd still holding a grudge against Ballerini, even years later.

Who is Morgan Evans Dating Now?

Evans is happily coupled with country singer Laci Kaye Booth.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2025 CMA Awards, and frequently appear in each other's social media posts.

Who is Kelsea Ballerini Dating Now?

Kelsea Ballerini dated Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes from 2023 to their reported breakup in September 2025.

A source confirmed their split to People, but there's some evidence that they were on-again, off-again in the weeks that followed. In November, more reports emerged that they were giving their relationship another try.

But on their own social media, both stars have all but confirmed that they're not together anymore. Stokes said -- without specifically mentioning Ballerini -- that he's "blocked" and apologized to fans who "believed in us."

Meanwhile, Ballerini asked fans not to listen to the rumor mill, and said she's trying to keep her personal and public lives separate right now.