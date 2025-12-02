Kelsea Ballerini is drawing some healthy boundaries between her personal and public lives.

As part of a fan Q&A on social media, Ballerini fielded a question about how she's doing behind the scenes, when the stage lights are off and the cameras aren't rolling.

The fan didn't mention Chase Stokes by name, but it's impossible not to think about him: The rumor mill has buzzed over Ballerini and Stokes' relationship status in recent weeks.

In her response to the question, Ballerini thanked her fans for their concern and support — and asked them to help her protect "my peace" by not listening to gossip and rumors about her love life.

What Did Kelsea Ballerini Say About Her Rumored Split + Relationship With Chase Stokes?

In so many words, Ballerini asked fans to respect that she's not sharing much of what's going on in her personal life at the moment.

"If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I'm trying to make my personal life personal for now," the singer wrote.

Kelsea Ballerini Chase Stokes Breakup Kelsea Ballerini, Instagram loading...

She also said that any updates that come from the rumor mill — and not directly from her — aren't necessarily giving an accurate picture of what's going on in her life.

"Unless it comes from me, it's not from me," she continued. "And that is really important in protecting my peace right now."

Read More: Kelsea Ballerini Shares First Comments After Split From Chase Stokes

That sentiment echoes a TikTok post Ballerini shared soon after her breakup news first broke in September. There, she directly called out "Speculators, 'sources' and hidden cameras outside the hair salon," writing "Let us be. Please."

How Is Kelsea Ballerini Doing After Her Rocky Chase Stokes Breakup?

In the same Q&A post, Ballerini said that although she's not sharing details, she wants fans to know she's doing well.

"I'm in a steady and happy place right now, truly excited for this Australia tour and the holidays," the singer said.

When Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Break Up?

In mid-September, an unnamed source confirmed to People that Ballerini and Stokes had broken up after nearly three years together.

The couple's last red-carpet appearance before their breakup was at a Netflix event in Inglewood, Calif., in May 2025.

Unique Nicole, Getty Images Unique Nicole, Getty Images loading...

A source later told Us Weekly that communication issues and mismatched schedules contributed to the split, which they described as "hard."

Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Get Back Together After Their Breakup?

There's some evidence that the couple were a little bit on-again, off-again after their breakup news. They were spotted holding hands and dancing in Croatia in early November.

That same month, reports emerged that the couple were giving their relationship another try.

Meanwhile, Ballerini dropped her Mount Pleasant EP, and many fans read into the lyrics of tracks like "Emerald City" and "People Pleaser" as an explanation of some of the more difficult parts of her relationship with Stokes.

Read More: Chase Stokes Tells Kelsea Ballerini's Fans to 'Grow Up'

Stokes has gotten candid in a couple of instances on social media, commenting on Ballerini's TikTok post promoting "People Pleaser" to tell her fans leaving "f'n weird comments" to "grow up."

In mid-November, he also shared two Instagram Stories slides that appeared to vaguely address their split, reconciliation and then a subsequent falling-out.

"Don't believe the media," he said in one of those posts. "I'm blocked, I did nothing wrong."

Chase Stokes Kelsea Ballerini Breakup Chase Stokes, Instagram loading...

"I'm sorry for those who believed in us," he added in a second slide. "It is what it is. Onwards and upwards."

Chase Stokes Kelsea Ballerini Breakup Chase Stokes, Instagram loading...

Has Kelsea Ballerini Ever Been Married Before?

Ballerini was married to fellow country singer Morgan Evans from December 2016 until their divorce in August of 2022.

She pulled back the curtain on her experience of heartbreak and healing in her 2023 Rolling Up the Welcome Mat album, which was accompanied by a short film. In that project, Ballerini documented her split and emotions about it in painstaking, and powerfully specific, detail.