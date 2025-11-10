Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes aren’t done with their love story just yet.

The country star and Stokes are reportedly back together after quietly calling it quits earlier this year — and insiders say the reunion felt effortless.

“There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally,” a source tells Us Weekly, adding the two are “giving their relationship another try.”

From DMs to a Second Chance

Ballerini, 31, and Stokes, 33, first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 after the “Miss Me More” singer slid into his DMs — something she later confirmed during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

The pair made things official shortly after and went red carpet public at the CMT Music Awards, posing as a couple and supporting each other at events.

So when breakup reports surfaced earlier this fall, fans were caught off guard — especially since the Outer Banks star had just posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Ballerini in mid-September, calling her “my love” and saying he was “looking forward to more of this.”

A Cozy Sighting Abroad

Now, it looks like their story isn’t over. Eyewitnesses recently spotted the couple near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, appearing cozy and very much back in sync.

Neither Ballerini nor Stokes has publicly commented on the reunion, but sources say they’re taking things slow and keeping this new chapter mostly private — at least for now.

Whether they’re starting fresh or simply picking up where they left off, we're rooting for them to make it work.