Kelsea Ballerini and her former longtime love, Chase Stokes, were spotted holding hands and looking cozy nearly two months after breaking up, according to a new report.

Are Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Back Together?

People reports that a source the celebrity news outlet credits only as "an onlooker" saw Ballerini, 32, and 33-year-old Stokes at Kiba Smash Burger in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday (Nov. 7).

"They were holding hands at the table and talking closely," the onlooker told People. "After they got up, they walked together hand in hand towards Old Town. They looked very cute."

People reached out to reps for both the country singer and the Outer Banks actor, who had not responded with a comment by press time.

When Did Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Get Together?

The pair were first linked in 2023, when he posted a photo of them together at the College Football National Championship in January.

They debuted on the red carpet together at the CMT Music Awards in April of 2023.

When Did Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Break Up?

People first reported the breakup on Sept. 14, 2025.

Sources said that though they had tried to make it work, the demands of their separate careers and other factors ultimately made them decide to end their relationship.

"They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source told People.

What Has Kelsea Ballerini Said About Her Breakup With Chase Stokes?

Ballerini has not shared any details about the split, but she turned to social media in late September to address tabloid reports and fan speculation, writing, "CC: Speculators, 'sources' and hidden cameras outside the hair salon. Let us be. Please."

Has Kelsea Ballerini Ever Been Married?

Yes. Ballerini married Australian-born country singer Morgan Evans in December of 2017.

She filed for divorce on Aug. 26, 2022.