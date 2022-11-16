Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning.

The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same day of the Grammy nominations announcement, during which she received one nod for Best Country Solo Performance.

"The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce," she shared in a video posted by a fan account, "And then being nominated for a Grammy."

Ballerini continues, saying the day — which was surely filled with a mix of emotions — featured another big event: Receiving the keys to her new home.

"And then getting the keys to my dream home," she adds, "And now standing in the circle at the Opry."

"And s---, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is," she adds.

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August after more than four years of marriage. Upon announcing the news to fans, Ballerini wrote, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the former couple reached a settlement regarding their divorce on Oct. 24. Both parties reportedly "vacated the marital residence" and listed their home for sale. They also split up their furniture and personal belongings, according to documents obtained by People.

Ballerini was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Country Solo Performance for her song, "Heartfirst," from her Subject to Change album. She shared her elated, live reaction to the news on social media on Tuesday.

