Kenny Chesney launched his highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency at The Sphere on Thursday night (May 22) and he brought a special friend to join him: Kelsea Ballerini.

The crowd went wild as the "Penthouse" singer joined Chesney for a trio of songs.

Of course, the pair sang their duet "Half of My Hometown," but Ballerini also helped him turn Chesney's "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" into a duet and sang with him on "You and Tequila," playing Grace Potter's part.

Ballerini looked like a disco ball in her silver sequin dress. She sparkled and dazzled underneath the lights and giant digital projections, reflecting some of the colors back toward the screens.

When Is Kenny Chesney's Las Vegas Residency?

Chesney's extended stay at The Sphere is his first-ever Las Vegas residency. It's also the first country music show that the iconic venue has hosted since opening since opening in 2023.

It's a match made in heaven, as the country veteran is known for his own giant digital screens at his traveling concerts. Putting him in a space that features a 270-degree display was a no-brainer.

Chesney has already filled the area with island vibes, bringing fans into his world of surf and sun.

The Live at the Sphere Las Vegas show will continue through the summer on a limited run. As of now, Chesney will do shows through June 21, but it is likely he will extend his stay. It's not uncommon for an artist to extend a run if ticket sales are thriving.

Judging by the setlist for Chesney's show, it's a celebration of his career, with all of his biggest hits. Fans will be pleased to see songs like "Beer in Mexico," "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem," "Summertime" and "When the Sun Goes Down" on the list.

