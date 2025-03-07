Is Morgan Evans Dating Country Singer Laci Kaye Booth?

Fans have been speculating that country singer Morgan Evans, 39, is quietly dating American Idol alum Laci Kaye Booth, 29 — and has been for awhile now.

But both singers' recent TikTok posts have sleuthing fans thinking they might have just hard-launched their relationship, or weren't sneaky enough to hide it any longer.

Evans was previously married to Kelsea Ballerini, and during one of Ballerini's recent concerts, she had to tell her fans to cut it out when it comes to speaking negatively of her ex-husband.

She has healed, she says — they divorced in 2022 — and think it's time for fans to move on, too. They'd been yelling "f--k you, Morgan," but in a video he shared on social media, Evans suggests it doesn't bother him, and he's taking it all lightly.

Now, here's where it gets interesting if you're looking behind the scenes: Booth also posted a TikTok video, taken in the same cliffside, ocean-view hot tub where Evans seems to have shot his.

Promoting her upcoming song "Daddy's Mugshot," Booth's video is innocent enough, as she's just lip-syncing to her song while doing a 360-pan of her surroundings.

But who's that guy in the background? It sure looks like Evans' head, doesn't it? Watch for yourself:

Fans originally started to question if these two might be an item when they were each posting from Australia, in very similar locations.

If this isn't proof enough, one of Ballerini's just-released songs might confirm that her ex has moved on. On Friday (March 7), she dropped a deluxe version of her Patterns album, and this extended cut includes a song called "Hindsight Is Happiness."

One line in particular jumps out:

"I heard you finally fell in love again / I hope she brings you peace of mind and holds you tighter," Ballerini sings.

Is she talking to Evans? Are he and Booth in love?

All the way back in October, TikToker Jordy Cray posted a picture of the couple sitting side-by-side a the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Sure, they could have been just friends, but ... a shall-remain-nameless Taste of Country staffer also spotted Booth and Evans looking more than friendly on a farmer's market outing in the fall.

All signs point to a happy relationship for all parties. Ballerini has been dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes for two years now.

Evans has also been touring and releasing music, and Booth — a Top 5 finalist in Season 17 of Idol — has been opening select dates on Parker McCollum's What Kind of Man Tour.