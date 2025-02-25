Kelsea Ballerini won't stand for any negativity directed toward her ex-husband Morgan Evans at her shows.

During a recent stint of tour dates in Florida, Ballerini was in the middle of performing her song "Penthouse." That's one of the tracks off her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat album, a project that deals directly with her 2022 split from Evans and the aftermath of heartbreak and healing that followed the divorce.

"Penthouse" is one of the most searing tracks on a starkly honest album, but after one especially cutting line — "It stings rolling up the welcome mat / Knowing you got half" — some fans in the crowd crossed a line.

TikTok video shows Ballerini onstage, and if you listen closely, you can hear some people chanting, "F--k you Morgan" from their seats in the audience.

Ballerini quickly shut down that sentiment. She paused her show mid-song, admonishing the fans who yelled out the expletive.

"You have to stop that. Seriously," she said.

"We're three years past it," she continued. "Everything's fine now. I sing this song for you now. It's not about me anymore. Please. Please."

She then walked to the front of the stage, saying, "All right, for everyone else moving forward with their life, will you sing this with me?" before launching into the final verses of the song.

Read More: 8 Brutally Honest Lyrics From Kelsea Ballerini's 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat'

Ballerini and Evans were married for five years. Following their breakup, both parties released music that appeared to address their divorce: Ballerini dropped Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, and Evans released a song called "Over for You."

More recently, Ballerini has found love again with her boyfriend Chase Stokes, an actor who stars on Outer Banks. They recently celebrated their two-year anniversary.