9 Bold Country Music Predictions For 2026

No, we don't have a crystal ball — but we do have nine out-there country predictions for what's going to happen in country music in 2026.

In this list, we named some artists who we think will release new music, including one very high profile new duet partner for Ella Langley. This country superstar actually appears in two separate predictions. We're also guessing he'll get zero nominations at awards shows, despite being massively popular with fans. Can you guess who it is?

We also singled out an artist who we think is going to rise to mainstream fame from a reality show, and picked the exact month that Jelly Roll will get a cover story feature in a major publication.

And we took a stab at naming the CMA Entertainer of the Year, even though 2026 hasn't even started yet. Hey, go big or go home, right?

Donn Jones, Getty Images Donn Jones, Getty Images loading...

Taste of Country's batting average hasn't been too great over the past couple years of country music predictions: We usually score about 4/9. So don't expect all of these guesses to come true.

In fact, for the past two years, we've incorrectly guessed that two artists will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And you know what? We're predicting those same artists for 2026. Sooner or later it has to be true, right?

But taking wild guesses is kind of what makes these country predictions fun, especially when some come true.

Keep scrolling to read what Taste of Country staffers think will happen in 2026, and make sure to let us know your country music predictions on Facebook.