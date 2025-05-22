Gavin Adcock was arrested in Tennessee for reckless driving and violation of open container laws on Wednesday night (May 21), according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Adcock, a rising country star known for songs like "Deep End" and "Ain't No Cure," was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Oconee, Tenn. at about 11:15 PM. His bond was set at $1,000, and he was released from jail at 4:34 AM on Thursday (May 22).

No further details were available about the circumstances that led Adcock to be arrested, or when he'll be back in court to address the charges.

Wilson County is just east of Nashville, encompassing cities like Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

Adcock has yet to speak publicly about his arrest. His most recent social media post was a gym selfie from Wednesday afternoon on Instagram Stories, where he wrote, "Back on my gym s--t sweatin out demons."

It's not the singer's first time behind bars. In 2023, he told fans via Twitter that he once went to jail due to a "suspended license," and that he made friends with his cellmates.

Who Is Gavin Adcock?

A 25-year-old Georgia native, Adcock's unlikely path to country music notoriety includes a stint as a college football player for Georgia Southern, a viral beer-chugging video and a habit of playing live shows so immersive, he's been known to hop right off the stage and party with the crowd.

His lyrics allude to struggles with demons, drugs and heartache, and his musical style blends the blues and traditional country with some surprising influences, such as grunge rock.

Adcock recently kicked off his 2025 tour dates, which includes a stop at CMA Fest in Nashville next month. His next scheduled show is set for Saturday (May 24) in Grant, Okla.