Gavin Adcock says he was pretty upset with Zach Bryan before the fence-hopping incident in Oklahoma, and it wasn't just over what what the "Something In the Orange" singer said to a 14-year-old fan.

In a new interview, Adcock revealed that Bryan's treatment of another artist at the Born & Raised Festival really stuck in his craw.

Last month, Bryan hopped a barbed wire fence and tried to fight Adcock, who refused.

It seemingly stemmed from Adcock alleging that Bryan wasn't a very good person in an earlier interview.

Adcock would later explain that he didn't want to fight Bryan so close to showtime.

Bunnie Xo revisited the topic with Adcock during an interview on her Dumb Blonde Podcast. The singer said he'd never spoken to Bryan before that day.

The topic comes up around the 53-minute mark of the interview. Adcock recalls telling Bryan, “I told him, when we first started arguing and raising hell at the fence, I said, ‘Zach, I’m not fighting you, dude. I’m about to go out here and play a show.’”

He also admitted to provoking the situation from his side of the fence. Security stepped in to intercept an angry Bryan as he attempted to rush toward Adcock.

Why Gavin Adcock Was Mad at Zach Bryan

Video shows Bryan had Adcock on his mind most of the day, and that's what bothered the "Last One To Know" singer. Bryan had taken the stage with Gabriella Rose, who he recorded a song with earlier this year.

During that performance, Bryan kept hollering Adcock's name, thus — in the Georgia singer's opinion — stealing her moment.

"The fact that he took advantage of her set, somebody that was probably really excited about you coming up there and singing the song, and took that moment and screamed 'Yeah, Gavin Adcock,' three or four times the whole song. She had to feel sick," Adcock tells Bunnie Xo.

"Because I've only been super nice to Gabriella, I'm a big fan. I love the way she sounds, and that just that rubbed me really, really wrong that day."

The full 77-minute conversation covers Adcock’s upbringing and his days as a football player. He also opens up about his 2025 arrest and the “outlaw” label he’s often given. While there’s no mention of his feud with Charley Crockett, he does talk about Beyoncé at about the 69-minute-mark.

