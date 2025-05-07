Gavin Adcock's unlikely path to country music notoriety includes a stint as a college football player for Georgia Southern, a viral beer-chugging video and a habit of playing live shows so immersive that he's been known to hop right offstage and party with the crowd.

The 25-year-old Georgia native's music career is still in its early stages, but he's already keeping fans on their toes: Both because of his big personality and because of all his musical left-turns, surprises and switchups.

Genre experimentation is par for the course in country music these days, but no one sounds quite like Adcock.

From grunge rock to the blues to country music so traditional it sounds like it echoed up straight out of a holler, the singer proves that he can draw inspiration from a wide source of influence without losing cohesion.

At the base of all that music is a strong songwriting foundation built around some pretty familiar themes: Demons, drugs and heartache are at the core of much of Adcock's subject matter.

But hard living makes for a heck of a story, and this singer has got the discography to prove it.

Whether you know him for his rowdier-than-heck live shows or for viral songs like "A Cigarette," this list is the perfect way for new fans to dig deeper into this up-and-coming star's catalog.