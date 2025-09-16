Country newcomer Gavin Adcock says he relates to the late Charlie Kirk in the sense that he is one of the most outspoken artists in all of music.

Adcock was a guest on Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, where they asked if he watched Charlie Kirk regularly or listened to his podcast.

Was Gavin Adcock a Charlie Kirk Fan?

Adcock said, "I was — I was — I was seeing him on social media all the time. I mean, it was — it was every day I was seeing him debate somebody over just being moral and being a good person."

He was referring to the Q&A sessions that Kirk engaged in across America, where he gave people the chance to essentially debate him on the spot about any and all issues.

That's what the conservative commentator was doing at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was speaking when he was shot and killed.

Then, Adcock shared how he related to Kirk.

"He had a voice, and he expressed it, which I can really appreciate because I'm one of the most outspoken artists in all of music and that's not something I can be bought out from, or I'll ever change. So, I can really appreciate that."

What Happened Between Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan?

Someone who would agree that Adcock is very outspoken is Zach Bryan, with whom he nearly came to blows last Saturday (Sept. 13) at the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma.

The two didn't end up physically fighting, as they were broken up before doing so.

Adcock turned to social media the day after to say that he didn't want to fight before his performance, which even some of his own fans were skeptical about.

No matter how you look at it, Adcock is what he says he is: outspoken and not afraid to share his thoughts, as he proved when he doubled down on them on The Ingraham Angle.

How Old Is Gavin Adcock?

Gavin Adcock is 26 years old and was born on Oct. 9, 1998, making him a Libra.

Why Is Gavin Adcock Famous?

Gavin Adcock got famous through a viral beer-chugging video.

He followed that with party-centric country music and became known for his energetic live shows and relatable lyrics about small-town life.

