Charley Crockett says he's willing to concede his nomination for Best Traditional Country Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

That's because he thinks the Turnpike Troubadours, and particularly their frontman Evan Felker, deserve to win the category more than he does.

Crockett broke down his reasoning in a social media post over the weekend and explained how Felker was a key figure in bringing a young Crockett up in country music.

Why Does Charley Crockett Want to Give His Grammy Nomination to the Turnpike Troubadours?

Turnpike's 2025 Price of Admission was a pretty big snub in the Grammy's Best Traditional Country Album, according to Crockett and several other fans, too.

In his post, Crockett said the band "earned the right" to be nominated with their newest album.

But Crockett is also paying respect to a musician who once did him a massive solid when he was still an unknown performer. He says that without Evan Felker, “I might not have ever even shown up on the map to be nominated in the first place.”

He tells a story about a chance meeting with Felker years ago, when Crockett was standing outside the legendary Texas venue Gruene Hall handing out CDs.

“I didn’t know who he was at the time,” Crockett says, but he handed Felker a copy anyway.

“He took it home and listened to it with his then-girlfriend, now-wife. Lo and behold, his agent Jon Folk called me up and started booking me,” he continues.

Crockett has since become one of the leading voices in Americana and alt-country, thanks to a steady stream of studio albums and a reputation for high-energy, can’t-miss live shows.

Has Charley Crockett Ever Won a Grammy?

No. 2026 marks his second nomination at the awards show.

His Dollar a Day album is nominated for Best Traditional Country Album alongside Lukas Nelson's American Romance, Willie Nelson's Oh What a Beautiful World, Margo Price's Hard Headed Woman and Zach Top's Ain't in it For My Health.

Have the Turnpike Troubadours Ever Won a Grammy?

Also no. As of 2025, the band has yet to ever receive a nomination at the ceremony.

When Are the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

What is the New Country Category at the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Country music is getting a new Grammys category this year.

More specifically, the Best Country Album category is being split into two: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Contemporary Country Album.

The new division of the category was presented as a way to acknowledge both the artists who stick close to the genre's roots and those pushing country music's sonic boundaries in mainstream radio, pop-friendly or future-forward ways.

It's unclear whether there will be overlap, or if certain artists ‚ like Zach Top or Willie Nelson — will be able to compete in both categories.

But it'll avoid a scenario where artists like Crockett are competing against stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen or Jelly Roll — two groups of artists that are vastly different, despite both falling under the "country music" umbrella.

The move follows Beyoncé's controversial Best Country Album win in 2025. Her Cowboy Carter won in that category, and then went on to win the all-genre Album of the Year Awards with that same album at the end of the ceremony.

The Grammys also hands out awards in categories such as American roots, Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk and regional roots.