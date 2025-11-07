The list of country music nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards features a wide spread of artists, both in terms of style and age.

Which Country Stars Are Nominated for Grammys in 2026?

Several hot newcomers (Zach Top) fill categories alongside country veterans (Miranda Lambert). A change in the country album category also allows for unheralded names to get some love in February.

Overall, Tyler Childers leads all country nominees with nominations in all but one of the following categories. Top, Shaboozey and Lainey Wilson are also having a good morning this morning (Nov. 7).

Sadly, country music earned no nominations in the four major all-genre categories for 2026.

The 2026 Grammy Awards air on CBS on Feb. 1.

2026 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers, “Nose On the Grindstone”

Shaboozey, “Good News”

“Bad As I Used To Be” (From F1 The Movie)

Zach Top, “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Best Traditional Country Album:

Charley Crockett, Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson, American Romance

Willie Nelson, Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price, Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top, Ain’t in It for My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album:

Kelsea Ballerini, Patterns

Tyler Childers, Snipe Hunter

Eric Church, Evangeline vs. the Machine

Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert, Postcards From Texas

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton, “A Song to Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, “Trailblazer”

Margo Price and Tyler Childers, “Love Me Like You Used to Do”

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll, “Amen”

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (by Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman and Jacob Torrey, songwriters (by Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (by Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (by Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake, “I Know a Name” (Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter)Forrest Frank, “Your Way’s Better (Forrest Frank & Pera)Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake)Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I., “Headphones” (Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris)Darrel Walls, PJ Morton, “Amazing” )PJ Morton & Darrel Walls)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Americana Album

Jon Batiste, Big Money

Larkin Poe, Bloom

Willie Nelson, Last Leaf on the Tree

Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Jesse Welles, Middle

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (by I’m With Her)

“Big Money” — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (by Jon Batiste)

“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (by Jason Isbell)

“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (by Jesse Welles)

“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (by Sierra Hull)

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Hull, “Boom”

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, “Poison in My Well”

Mavis Staples, “Godspeed”

Molly Tuttle, “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”

Jesse Welles, “Horses”

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter, Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull, A Tip Toe High Wire

Alison Krauss & Union Station, Arcadia

The Steeldrivers, Outrun

Billy Strings, Highway Prayers

Best Folk Album

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson, What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

Patty Griffin, Crown of Roses —

I’m With Her, Wild and Clear and Blue

Jason Isbell, Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles, Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)