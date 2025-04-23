Jelly Roll Might Get a ‘Full Pardon’ for His Felony Charge

On Tuesday (April 22), the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously recommended a full pardon for Jelly Roll, meaning his past crimes — including a felony conviction for aggravated assault — would no longer be on his record.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall spoke in favor of Jelly's pardon during the hearing, according to ABC News, and one board member recused themselves from voting.

The final decision on whether or not the singer is pardoned will be up to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

On social media, Sheriff Hall posted a couple of photos of himself sharing a hug with Jelly at the hearing, saying that he's been pushing for a "full pardon" for the singer for a year.

Jelly himself also addressed the board during the hearing.

"I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible," the singer explained. "One of the reasons I'm asking for your recommendation for this pardon is because I'm looking to take my message of redemption through the power of music and faith through the rest of the world."

Why Does Jelly Roll's Criminal Past Make it More Difficult for Him to Travel?

Jelly has been candid about his past as a drug dealer in and out of jail facilities and youth detention centers.

One of his charges was an armed robbery, where he and some others "robbed a couple guys for some weed" while carrying a gun.

Tennessee has a zero-forgiveness policy for felony offenders, meaning that even though Jelly has served his time, his conviction is still on his record.

In 2023, Jelly explained that he struggled to obtain a passport, and that even after he was able to leave the U.S., many other countries wouldn't let him in.

Read More: How Jelly Roll's Past Felony Charges Makes Touring Complicated

Jelly does travel and tour internationally these days, but at this week's hearing, he said it "takes a team of lawyers and a mountain of paperwork to secure my entry into those countries."

According to ABC News, Jelly currently needs to apply for a "special permit" before he can travel, and that sometimes involves "long wait times" before hearing back about a decision.

But performing internationally isn't the only reason why Jelly is asking for a pardon — he says he'd like to have a broader reach for his mission of giving back. The singer is known for speaking at jails, youth detention centers and addiction treatment facilities when he's touring, and last year, he addressed lawmakers to testify on his experience with fentanyl and the opioid crisis.

"I'll still be using this same pardon, God willing, to go do missionary work in my 50s and 60s," Jelly said at the hearing.

The fate of Jelly's prospective pardon now rests in the hands of Gov. Lee, who has granted more than 90 pardons since 2021. He took office in 2019.

"The reporting on Jelly Roll, that's encouraging for his situation, but there are steps yet to happen in that case," Lee said following Tuesday's hearing.