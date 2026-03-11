Colter Wall is stepping away from the stage.

The Canadian country singer announced Wednesday (March 11) that he is canceling the remainder of his 2026 tour and taking an indefinite hiatus from live performances to focus on his mental health.

In a message shared on social media, the 30-year-old was candid about what led to the difficult decision.

Colter Wall Cancels Tour

“Myself and the band, and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it,” Wall wrote.

The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined.

After speaking with his team, Wall said the decision was made to step away from the road.

“After discussions with my team, we have decided to cancel the remaining shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music,” he added. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded automatically through the original point of purchase.

Signs Something Was Wrong

Wall had already begun canceling appearances in the days leading up to the announcement.

Just minutes before taking the stage, the “Sleeping on a Blacktop” singer called off a scheduled show in Evansville, Ind.

Read More: Ella Langley Shares How Miranda Lambert ‘Made Me Feel Like I’m Okay’ Amid Mental Health Struggles

Earlier this year, he also rescheduled several tour dates for personal reasons.

A Break After a Busy Year

The hiatus comes just months after Wall released his latest album, Memories and Empties, in November 2025.

Known for his deep baritone voice and stripped-down, traditional country sound, Wall has built a devoted following through constant touring and a steady stream of music.

For now, though, the singer says stepping away is necessary.

Get our free mobile app

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org, available 24/7.