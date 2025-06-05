Ella Langley Is Leaning on God During Mental Health Struggles

Ella Langley is one of the fastest-rising country music superstars in the genre right now, but that doesn't mean everything has been sunshine and roses for her. The singer says she has been dealing with some mental health issue the midst of her rise to fame.

It's this impostor syndrome that kept her from fully enjoying her huge night at the 2025 ACM Awards. The week leading up to the show was especially hard on her.

"I won't lie, this last week has been probably one of the toughest mental health weeks I've had in a long time," she said at the time. "Which is crazy, because so many good things are happening. So many things I've prayed for and dreamed about."

Ella Langley's Best and Worst Day, From a Mental Health Standpoint

Prior to the show, she won two trophies and added to her pile that night. She also performed her song "Weren't for the Wind" and sang "Kerosene" with Miranda Lambert.

"That day is the brightest of my career, but it's also the darkest," she tells Taste of County Nights.

Trying to balance feelings of inadequacy when everything is going your way has led Langley to a closer relationship with God. In the midst of her mental health struggles, she continues to remind herself of her purpose.

"God has chose you," she says of her current mantra. "I have gotten so close with him in these past few months."

Ella Langley on Letting God Take the Wheel

In December, the country newcomer shared that she was working to follow God's plan. She had just won her first-ever country award at the CMA Awards, and her strategy going forward was to let God drive.

"I'm really excited about where I'm going next," she shared on the God's Country podcast. "I'm really just letting God take the wheel, honestly."

That process has proven to be a good one, as Langley continues to climb to the top of every mountain she encounters. She's got a long, successful music career ahead of her with the Lord as her compass.