Survey Says Country Music Fans Have the Best Mental Health

If you find yourself in a good mood while listening to country music, you're not alone!

According to a survey, fans of the genre reported the best mental health among all music consumers. In fact, 52 percent of country enthusiasts say they experience less stress and increased happiness, which are both indicators of strong mental health.

Reggae fans are tied with country music listeners in this category, followed by other genres like classical, R&B/soul, jazz and hip-hop.

Conversely, just 17 percent of country fans reported poor mental health. Those who listened to indie/alternative, heavy metal or folk music noted their mental health wasn't in a great place.

Does Music Have an Impact on Mental Health?

Music has a way of getting into our souls, doesn't it? It can evoke emotions such as joy, peace or even nostalgia.

This same survey asked listeners what they feel when listening to music.

Nearly 75 percent reported a mood boost or reduced stress levels.

More than 60 percent felt happiness, comfort and energy, while also experiencing less anxiety.

Nearly one-fifth of responders say music helps them sleep better.

Country Music's Best Mood-Boosting Songs

We polled our or fans to see which country songs they turn to for a mood boost. Songs varied in both tempo and theme. While some chose drinking anthems like Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My heart" and "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" from Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett, others called out mellow tracks like Lainey Wilson's "Watermelon Moonshine" and "Soul" from Lee Brice.

Keep scrolling to see which country songs are the best for a little pick-me-up.