The 2027 Grammy Awards nominees list makes two things abundantly clear about country music at the awards show.

Women are dominating the genre this year. Except maybe when it comes to traditional country.

In fact, the gender divide between the Best Contemporary Country Album and Best Traditional Country Album categories was so stark, they might as well have had "Female" and "Male" specifiers attached to the titles. All the nominees in the former category were women; all the nominees in the latter category were men.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 7 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

The show will air live on ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

Nominees were announced on Monday (Nov. 16.), and the show's host has not yet been announced.

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Grammy Awards Nominates All Women For Best Contemporary Country Album + All Men For Best Traditional Country Album

This oddity isn't a snub, per se. Nor is it exactly a surprise.

The nominees for Best Contemporary Country Album are Kelsea Ballerini (Mount Pleasant), Carter Faith, (Cherry Valley), Ella Langley (Dandelion), Megan Moroney (Cloud 9) and Kacey Musgraves (Middle of Nowhere.)

The nominees for Best Traditional Country Album are Charley Crockett (Clovis), Vince Gill (50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline), Cody Johnson (Banks of the Trinity), Willie Nelson (Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle) and Charlie Worsham (Once Upon a Second Time Around.)

It's the Grammys' second year of dividing the Country Album category up into two, and when they announced the change, the organization said it was an effort to "stay in tune with what's happening in the genre."

Read More: Why Are the Grammys Adding a New Country Album Category in 2026?

Essentially, the show wanted to make room for experimentalists while also honoring traditional players, and allow for both to win on the same night.

The timing led some fans to speculate that Beyoncé's Grammy-sweeping Cowboy Carter was the catalyst for the change, but truthfully, country music's kudzu-esque growth in every direction has been happening for a long time, Bey or no Bey.

Less clear, at least from where we're sitting, was how some last year's nominees ended up in the categories they did. Why Tyler Childers — who's sonically pretty rootsy — ended up in the Contemporary Country Album category, for example. It's true enough that his lyrical themes can be progressive, but by that logic, Miranda Lambert should have been in the Traditional Country Album category instead of going head to head with Childers in Contemporary.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

All this to say that the two-album system for country music at the Grammys is still settling into place. What seems to be true, over the two nomination cycles we've gotten so far, is that albums that dominate mainstream pop culture conversation wind up in the Contemporary category. That's why Ella Langley's Dandelion belongs there, although it's fairly traditional in sound and substance.

Legacy acts, outsiders and genre flame-keepers tend to be nominated in the Traditional category. This year's nominees tend to look backward, like Vince Gill's album marking his 50th anniversary in music, and Willie Nelson's tribute to Merle Haggard.

That's where this year's picks get really interesting. The divide shows that while male artists were releasing great country albums in 2026, the genre's evolution was propelled by women. All the Contemporary nominees released albums that changed the country music conversation: Even Carter Faith, the least-known of the bunch, added a new layer or two to the idea of what a country album could be with her Cherry Valley.

Read More: Every Country Grammy Winner From 1958 to Today

The gender breakdown may be awkward, but it's an accurate reflection of who was shaping forward-thinking country music this year.

Read on for more shocking snubs and wild surprises from the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations announcement.