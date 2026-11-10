Today (Nov. 10) is Miranda Lambert's birthday, and it sounds like she's at a point in her life where a big night out isn't exactly what she's looking for... even though she owns her own bar in downtown Nashville.

How Miranda Lambert Celebrates Her Birthdays Nowadays Is Quite Different Than the Past [EXCLUSIVE]

I caught up with Lambert on Taste of Country Nights, and she told me how much her birthday plans have changed over the years.

Get our free mobile app

"I'm kind of like a go sit at my farm with a bonfire and s'mores type. I'm not like wild club birthday anymore. Now I'm just like, 'Friends, let's sit around the fire and listen to '90s country.' That's more my jam."

Photo by Mahad Aamir on Unsplash fire on fire pit during night time

Honestly, that sounds like a pretty great way to celebrate turning 43.

Miranda Lambert Would Rather Celebrate at the Farm

Lambert's idea of a good birthday is all about keeping things simple. Instead of heading out to a club, she'd rather have her friends come out to her farm and spend the night around a bonfire.

No big plans or pressure to make it an event. Just friends, s'mores and time to relax. It's a different kind of birthday celebration, but one that sounds right up her alley.

Read More: Will Ella Langley Join Miranda Lambert at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?

Surely there will be some big names at this bon fire though, right?

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

'90s Country Is Miranda Lambert's Birthday Soundtrack

Lambert specifically mentioned wanting to listen to '90s country, which makes for a pretty great birthday playlist.

After spending so much of her life in country music, it's easy to see why she'd want to kick back and enjoy some of those songs with her friends.

Lambert has always put out an old-school vibe, and is likely friends with most of the '90s country stars she idolized back in the day.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

The birthday plans may have changed, but Lambert clearly knows what makes her happy these days. Give her a farm, a bonfire, some s'mores and a few friends who know their '90s country, and she's all set.

Happy birthday, Miranda!

30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young Miranda Lambert has been a force in country music since 2005, when her major label debut album, Kerosene, went Platinum. Since then, she was won multiple ACM and CMA awards, along with three Grammys! She continues to put out new music, with her latest album, Palomino, being released in 2022.

Top Miranda Lambert Songs - Her Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Miranda Lambert's Top songs include No. 1 hits, misfires at country radio and deep cuts that fans hope the record setting Female Vocalist of the Year will play live. Since 2005, Lambert has given fans consistently honest country music that hits the soul. We've been there through her ups and downs, as she fell in and out of love. The anger, the pain, the love and the crazy — it's all here on this list of Miranda Lambert's 20 best songs. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes