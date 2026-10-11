Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin is a huge supporter of her country career, and he even co-wrote five of the songs on her latest album, Crisco.

But we'll stop short of calling him a super-fan. Until recently, he'd never heard Lambert's ACM Award-winning 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings.

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Lambert joked about that during a recent appearance on Apple Music's The Kelleigh Bannen Show, where she said McLoughlin casually revealed he'd never heard the album while they were hanging out on their porch with a few friends.

"I was like, 'Bro, do you have iTunes on your phone? What are we doing? Do you want me to go get you an LP?'" the singer says with a laugh.

Her friend and backup singer, Gwen Sebastian, played him a selection of The Weight of These Wings tracks on the spot.

Why Didn't Miranda Lambert's Husband Listen To Her The Weight of These Wings Album?

It seems like it was probably just an oversight. Lambert's released 12 major-label studio albums, several of which came out before McLoughlin met Lambert in 2018. He probably just had a lot of catching up to do on her discography.

Lambert also says that, while he supports her career, her husband has never fawned over her musical talents or stardom. She said he only knew a few songs when they met, and he wasn't shy about telling her if they weren't his favorites.

"He knew a couple songs, a couple of which he hated, and was very vocal about," she adds, "which I love."

What Is Miranda Lambert's The Weight of These Wings Album About?

Fans have largely interpreted The Weight of These Wings as being Lambert's musical response to her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, as well as her subsequent relationship with Anderson East.

Lambert's marriage, divorce and relationship with East were all highly publicized. Though Lambert has never told the full story of what went on in her split from Shelton, the themes of heartbreak, loneliness and fragility in the album's lyrics are specific enough to paint a picture of what was going on in the singer's life.

"The Weight of These Wings was just, like bleeding on paper," she told Kelleigh Bannen.

"The whole entire double album: I hear it as the good, the bad and the ugly. I'm not hiding anything," Lambert continues. "And then I feel like I moved on after that. It helped me get over it. Did it, lived that, felt that, wrote about it, put it on tape, move on. Next. Can't live in that."

What is Miranda Lambert's Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin Like Today?

During their interview, Bannen asked Lambert a question about whether themes of running and loneliness — which have frequently turned up in lyrics across the singer's country career — are waning in the songs she writes now, since she's now happily married.

Lambert replied she still draws from past experiences and situations in her inspiration for her songs. But due to her personal life now, she also feels connected to songs about being happy staying still.

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"We just built a house and finally moved in. It was a long process. It's amazing," the singer elaborates.

"I've never just wanted to be steady so much in my life as I do now. I'm very happy in my marriage and have a great family and friends," she continues. "It just feels like I've landed."