Miranda Lambert's Crisco album release is exciting for her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and not just because he's a supportive partner. He's also a pretty heavily credited songwriter on the project.

McLoughlin co-write five tracks on the album, including "Snakeskin Boots," which is a radio single and a duet between Lambert and Ella Langley.

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He's also listed as a writer on "Cowgirl Curtsy," "Two Things Can Be True," "Till the Going's Gone" and "Right Where We Left It." That means that McLoughlin had a hand in writing half the original material on the album! (Crisco has 11 songs, one of which is a Jim Croce cover.)

Is Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin a Songwriter?

Historically, not really.

Brendan McLoughlin is a former NYPD officer who married Lambert in 2019. She's said in the past that he embraced life in Tennessee as well as her country music world. He frequently appears alongside her at industry events and on red carpets.

His enthusiasm about her world seems to extend into the songwriting process. He co-wrote her 2024 song "Dammit Randy," and Lambert later said he got a little emotional when he learned she decided to cut it.

"We cut it in the studio, he wasn't there all day, he came in in the afternoon," she recounted. "I was like, 'I wanna play you something.' The whole band knew he'd written it, so we're just staring at him...and we pushed play."

Read More: Miranda Lambert's Husband Got 'Misty-Eyed' When She Recorded His Song

"He won't say it, but he got a little misty-eyed," she continued. "He's like, 'You cut my song?!' And it's one of my favorites on the record."

What Did Miranda Lambert's Husband Say About Writing Five Tracks On Crisco?

After the album came out last week, Brendan McLoughlin shared a rare social media post to celebrate its release.

"So proud and excited for the release of Crisco," he said. "It was an honor to be able to be part of such an incredible album."

He also thanked Lambert and his fellow songwriters for "allowing me to crash your write in Napa and [contribute] to five amazing songs, including my first ever radio single."