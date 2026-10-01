Miranda Lambert is finally setting the record straight on one of country music's strangest long-running bar fight rumors — and she's admitting there was some truth to the story.

The "Bluebird" singer addressed the alleged 2010 confrontation with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger during an appearance on The New York Times' Popcast on Thursday (Oct. 1).

Co-host Joe Coscarelli asked her directly whether she had punched Kroeger in the face. Lambert, 42, admitted she was "nervous" about answering, but she didn't shy away from the question.

She denied punching Kroeger, instead revealing that she had thrown moonshine in his face.

Miranda Did Admit to Something Though…

Lambert's version of the infamous encounter was considerably messier than the long-running punch rumor. "I threw moonshine on his face," she told the hosts, adding, "I did do that."

When co-host Jon Caramanica followed up by asking what happened to Kroeger's hair, Lambert admitted that she "wrecked it."

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She described the incident as a late night when "no one was in their best state," but she made clear it wasn't some harmless bit of playful mischief.

When asked whether she and Kroeger were fine now, Lambert wasn't exactly eager to smooth things over, saying, "I don't know if we're fine now — but I don't care."

Blake Shelton Once Teased Miranda Lambert's Chad Kroeger Feud

The story goes back more than a decade, when Lambert was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton.

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In a 2014 Rolling Stone cover story, Shelton hinted that Lambert had gotten into a confrontation with the frontman of a major rock band.

"People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars," Shelton said, before refusing to name the man. He did, however, offer a pretty obvious clue by revealing that the singer's initials were "C.K."

Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage. She married former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019.

Lambert discussed the old bar fight ahead of the release of her new album Crisco, a country-disco project arriving Friday (Oct. 2).