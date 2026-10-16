Miranda Lambert's five boyfriends don't share much physical resemblance, but it's clear she likes a man who can express himself.

The "Snakeskin Boots" singer has dated four singer-songwriters. The fifth guy on this list of her boyfriends? He became a published songwriter, too!

Of course we're referring to current husband Brendan McLoughlin, who has several songwriting credits on Lambert albums since 2019.

They've been married for more than seven years and seem very happy together. She's a woman who deserves happiness after enduring more than enough heartbreak for one lifetime.

READ MORE: Ella Langley's Boyfriend History

Pictures of Miranda Lambert's five boyfriends are included when possible.

Brendan McLoughlin (Married, 2019 - )

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin actually began dating in late 2018. It didn't take very long for them to decide they were each other's forever.

The wedding came in January, but fans didn't learn of it until Feb. 14, 2019, when she shared on Instagram.

He wasn't married before, but he does have a child from a previous relationship, which makes Miranda a stepmother.

Evan Felker (Dated, February 2018 to August 2018)

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Miranda Lambert never actually talked about her six-month-long relationship with Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, but there was plenty of photo evidence of them dating and the usual unsourced commentary offering a day-by-day.

Sparks flew when Felker and his band were an opening act on Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour in early 2018. Her relationship status at that time is unknown at best, but he was very married. In fact, his wife Staci was a source for much of the drama.

The reason for their split? Felker reportedly broke one of Lambert's firm rules and she dropped him like hot rocks.

Later he'd go to rehab, get sober and end up back with Staci. The couple have two children.

Of the many mysterious in Miranda Lambert's love life, the details of this romance may be No. 1.

Anderson East (Dated, Late 2015 to Early 2018)

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Miranda Lambert was just a few months divorced when she met Anderson East. They revealed their relationship in early 2016, but she was slow to talk about him or bring him to awards shows.

This tracked, as she was fresh out of a very high-profile relationship. East was (and still is) a successful Americana artist, and they'd support each other's careers. Surprise cameos became expected — it was a fun time to be a country music fan.

In 2017, sources said they'd be getting married soon, but by early 2018 nobody was talking about East any longer. Lambert's budding romance with Felker stole the spotlight, with very few wondering aloud about Anderson.

Blake Shelton (Married, 2011 to 2015)

Larry Busacca, Getty Images Larry Busacca, Getty Images

In 2005, Miranda Lambert sang "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" with a still-married Blake Shelton. Years later they'd admit they started to fall in love on that stage.

Officially they didn't start dating until 2006, after he got a divorce.

For the next five years, they were country music's most interesting couple. The marriage seemed to be inevitable, and honestly, everything seemed to be going swimmingly. He was on TV, she was making great music ...

Their mid-2015 divorce was an absolute shock, and to this day, we really have no idea what happened.

Jeff McManus (Dated, Approximately 2002 to 2005)

Brad Barket, Getty Images Brad Barket, Getty Images

Miranda Lambert's teenage boyfriend was another Texas singer-songwriter named Jeff McManus. They dated from about 2002 to 2005 (including her time on Nashville Star), and while the reason for the breakup is not known, he seems to be doing just fine.

We're fairly certain he owns a barber shop in Texas in 2026.

11 Country Singers Who Dated + How It Ended It's great news for six of these 11 country music singers who dated. They are either still married or stayed married until death did them part.

The other five? Two made a pretty good run at marriage and three flamed out brilliantly. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes