Ella Langley has a boyfriend type. The "Choosin' Texas" singer likes men who are tall, dark-haired and handsome. A little dimple doesn't hurt either.

This week's news that Langley may have a new lover in her life begs for a look back at her past relationships. We've found two confirmed boyfriends since she moved to Nashville, one that looks pretty romantic and another we can outright squash as fiction.

Langley's boyfriend history doesn't have much for longterm romances. As busy as she is, it's reasonable to see why she may not be able to juggle love and music. She's not afraid to cross the two however.

Three of the four people spotted on this Ella Langley Boyfriend History list are singer/songwriters.

CONFIRMED: Ella Langley + Johnny Clawson (Approx. 2023)

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Ella Langley confirmed she and her "Weren't for the Wind" co-writer Johnny Clawson actually dated. Talking to Bobby Bones in 2025, she says they met a couple years earlier in Key West and dated as they collaborated. They remained friends afterward, but he didn't score any cuts on her most recent Dandelion album.

After Langley, Clawson would date singer Ashley Cooke and they would also collaborate for an album. She didn't seem as willing to talk about their friendship however.

CONFIRMED: Ella Langley and Farmer Wants a Wife Star John Sansone (Late 2025)

Jason Davis, Getty Images Jason Davis, Getty Images

John Sansone told Taste of Country he and Ella Langley dated in November 2025. It wasn't a long relationship.

"We dated for a couple months," he shares.

It didn't last but he's still a big fan and has a ton of respect for her. They started talking on social media before meeting at awards shows, and while they had fun, their busy schedules made things difficult.

Related: 14 Surprising Ella Langley Facts, Including Her Hidden Talent

RUMORED: Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore (Sept. 2026)

David Becker, Getty Images David Becker, Getty Images

TMZ snapped pictures of the pair leaving the NSAI Awards in Nashville on Sept. 22 and quoted "sources" who say they've been dating for awhile. Neither Langley nor Tucker Wetmore have said the same, however, so we're leaving the one grainy pic in the unconfirmed category.

REFUTED: Ella Langley and Riley Green (2024)

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Rumors that Ella Langley and Riley Green were dating stemmed from their steamy songs together, and a couple of live television performances that sure looked real. No one really asked until Sept. 2024, when ToC caught up with her at NBC's People's Choice Country Awards.

"We’re not dating," Langley she said. "We’re just good friends."

"Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met," Langley explains. "He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him. It's cool to see Alabama people winning!”

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes