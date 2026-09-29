Riley Green's girlfriend history involves at least one messy breakup. The "Worst Way" singer does his best to stay tight-lipped about his love life but the women he's with don't always do the same.

When the relationship ends, the interviews begin.

Related: Ella Langley's Boyfriend History — Two Singers, a Songwriter and a Reality TV Star

Since 2019, Green has been rumored to be in four relationships. He's brought two as dates to the CMA Awards and been spotted around his hometown with another (we think). At least one song has been written about him, and it's not flattering.

Keep one thing in mind: Green has never verbally confirmed a relationship. For that reason we've separated fact from fiction and marked speculation accurately before offering a final verdict.

Did Riley Green date Megan Moroney? That's a pretty long story but we've condensed it for easy reading.

Riley Green's Rumored Girlfriends:

Sophia Sansone

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Of all of Riley Green's unconfirmed relationships, this one seems most likely. Neither Green nor Sophia Sansone have ever publicly confirmed they dated, but they never said they didn't either and that's important for reasons you'll soon see.

Sansone is a successful artist manager in Nashville. She played an integral role in getting Luke Combs' career off the ground and would later found Make Wake Artists. The above photo was snapped at the 2022 CMA Awards, but if the gossip is true they dated for about three years.

In late 2025, Sansone — sister to Farmer Wants a Wife star John Sansone — detailed a controlling relationship in a podcast interview and some viewers assumed she was talking about Green. She never says the guy's name however.

Verdict: Very Likely Dated

Ella Langley

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Riley Green and Ella Langley have both talked about their rumored relationship and both have said it was never anything more than a friendship. Fans jumped to conclusions after they released a pair of steamy duets, but she says they kept it chill.

Talking to Taste of Country in 2024, Langley admitted that Green was one of the first artists she met after moving to Nashville and she appreciated working alongside another Alabamian. That's the extent of it however, and there's really not much more evidence to the contrary.

Verdict: Never Dated

Megan Moroney

Derek White, Getty Images Derek White, Getty Images

Megan Moroney's possible relationship with Riley Green took center stage when she released her Cloud 9 album in 2026. A song called "Who Hurt You?" sure sounded like it could be about Riley, but she didn't confirm at the time.

There was certainly a history. We did a deep dive in February 2026 and traced their relationship from late 2024 to summer 2025, although it's possible they weren't officially a couple until just a few months earlier.

They hung out a bit in St. Barts in early 2025, but she brushed it off as nothing more than that. Then, there was a TikTok video that claimed to spot Green and Moroney cruising around Jacksonville, Ala., together, but that was just the back of two heads. Who knows for sure, right?

We do, now. Talking to Cosmopolitan in July 2026, Moroney left no doubt that "Who Hurt You?" was about Green. The simple confirmation confirms they dated, even if it leaves out the details.

"I was blinded by the lies / And the manufactured smile / The devil went down to Georgia / Then he crossed the Bama line," she sings to open the song. It definitely paints her ex as a bad boyfriend.

Verdict: Definitely Dated

Bryana Derringer

In November 2025, Green brought social media influencer Bryana Ferringer to the CMA Awards. They didn't walk the red carpet but cameras caught them enjoying the show next to each other.

That led to natural speculation but he was pretty quick to shut it down. Talking to Backstage Country, Green said Ferringer was just a friend and since then there's been nothing to indicate he's being anything less than honest about it.

Verdict: Likely Never Dated

14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart Who is Riley Green ? Learn all about the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker, including his favorite foods, influences, reality TV show and bedroom proclivities.

This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes