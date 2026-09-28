Riley Green Announces 2027 ‘That’s Just Me’ Tour Dates
Riley Green revealed his 2027 tour plans. The "Think As You Drunk" singer announced 29 spring dates across America and Canada.
- Riley Green's That's Just Me Tour begins April 1 in Spokane, Wash., and runs through July 3 (full dates below).
- Muscadine Bloodline is direct support, but Randy Houser, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland are also opening select shows.
- Tickets go on sale Oct. 2 at 10AM local time.
Revealed: 14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart
This tour has a unique charitable angle as well. Green is partnering with local schools to bring a Friday Night Lights spirit to cities he'll be performing in. Video shows fans, pep bands and cheerleading teams putting a spin on his music.
As a result, $1 from every ticket sold will go to participating schools to support student programs. An additional $2 from every ticket will go to the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund.
Green, Houser and McFarland have a few shows together to begin October. This tour announcement — named after his most recent That's Just Me album — comes as he's competing as a coach on NBC's The Voice.
Riley Green That’s Just Me Tour Dates:
April 1 — Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena
April 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 3 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
April 8 — Edmonton, Alb. Can. @ Rogers Place
April 9 — Calgary, Alb. Can. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
April 10 — Saskatoon, Sask. Can. @ SaskTel Centre
April 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
April 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
May 1 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 6 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
May 7 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
May 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 20 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 22 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 3 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
June 4 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 10 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
June 11 — Toronto, Ont. Can. @ RBC Amphitheatre
June 18 — Gilford, N.H. @- BankNH Pavilion
June 25 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 15 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 16 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
July 22 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 — Bethel, N.Y @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
July 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 31 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes