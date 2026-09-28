Riley Green revealed his 2027 tour plans. The "Think As You Drunk" singer announced 29 spring dates across America and Canada.

Riley Green's That's Just Me Tour begins April 1 in Spokane, Wash., and runs through July 3 (full dates below).

Muscadine Bloodline is direct support, but Randy Houser, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland are also opening select shows.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 2 at 10AM local time.

Revealed: 14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart

This tour has a unique charitable angle as well. Green is partnering with local schools to bring a Friday Night Lights spirit to cities he'll be performing in. Video shows fans, pep bands and cheerleading teams putting a spin on his music.

As a result, $1 from every ticket sold will go to participating schools to support student programs. An additional $2 from every ticket will go to the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund.

Green, Houser and McFarland have a few shows together to begin October. This tour announcement — named after his most recent That's Just Me album — comes as he's competing as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

Courtesy of Riley Green Courtesy of Riley Green

Riley Green That’s Just Me Tour Dates:

April 1 — Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena

April 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 3 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

April 8 — Edmonton, Alb. Can. @ Rogers Place

April 9 — Calgary, Alb. Can. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

April 10 — Saskatoon, Sask. Can. @ SaskTel Centre

April 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

April 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

May 1 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 6 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

May 7 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

May 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 20 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 22 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

June 3 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

June 4 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 10 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino

June 11 — Toronto, Ont. Can. @ RBC Amphitheatre

June 18 — Gilford, N.H. @- BankNH Pavilion

June 25 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 15 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 16 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

July 22 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 — Bethel, N.Y @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

July 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 31 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart Who is Riley Green ? Learn all about the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker, including his favorite foods, influences, reality TV show and bedroom proclivities.

This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes