Riley Green Announces 2027 ‘That’s Just Me’ Tour Dates

Riley Green Announces 2027 ‘That’s Just Me’ Tour Dates

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Riley Green revealed his 2027 tour plans. The "Think As You Drunk" singer announced 29 spring dates across America and Canada.

  • Riley Green's That's Just Me Tour begins April 1 in Spokane, Wash., and runs through July 3 (full dates below).
  • Muscadine Bloodline is direct support, but Randy Houser, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland are also opening select shows.
  • Tickets go on sale Oct. 2 at 10AM local time.

Revealed: 14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart

This tour has a unique charitable angle as well. Green is partnering with local schools to bring a Friday Night Lights spirit to cities he'll be performing in. Video shows fans, pep bands and cheerleading teams putting a spin on his music.

As a result, $1 from every ticket sold will go to participating schools to support student programs. An additional $2 from every ticket will go to the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund.

Green, Houser and McFarland have a few shows together to begin October. This tour announcement — named after his most recent That's Just Me album — comes as he's competing as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

Courtesy of Riley Green
Courtesy of Riley Green

Riley Green That’s Just Me Tour Dates:

April 1 — Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena
April 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 3 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
April 8 — Edmonton, Alb. Can. @ Rogers Place
April 9 — Calgary, Alb. Can. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
April 10 — Saskatoon, Sask. Can. @ SaskTel Centre
April 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
April 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
May 1 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 6 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
May 7 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
May 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 20 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 22 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 3 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
June 4 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 10 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
June 11 — Toronto, Ont. Can. @ RBC Amphitheatre
June 18 — Gilford, N.H. @- BankNH Pavilion
June 25 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 15 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 16 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
July 22 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 — Bethel, N.Y @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
July 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 31 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart

Who is Riley Green? Learn all about the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker, including his favorite foods, influences, reality TV show and bedroom proclivities.

This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know

Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith. Click any song title to listen.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Riley Green
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music

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