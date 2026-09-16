The Voice Season 30 premieres on Monday, Sep. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and you likely will recognize a new coach on the panel, Riley Green.

Green has a pretty simple explanation for how he approached becoming a coach on The Voice: Just be yourself.

Green recently appeared on the Superstar Power Hour podcast, where he talked about his upcoming album That's Just Me, which drops on Friday (Sept. 18.) He also spoke about what it was like joining the cast of The Voice as the new season gets ready to begin.

He's going to be sitting alongside some pretty big names.

Green says, "I'm on there with Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, it's gonna be fun to watch."

And according to Green, coaching "The Voice" will be a whole lot easier than acting was for him.

Riley Green On Being a Coach on The Voice: 'It's Easy, Anybody Could Do It'

Green says that being on The Voice "was a lot easier than acting."

Green has some experience with acting, including his role on Marshals, where he had to play a character dealing with some very serious issues.

"When I was on Marshals, I'm playing a former Marine with PTSD and there's something that's very serious and you wanna get that right,” he said. "It's something I haven't lived through. I've got to get out of my skin, and on The Voice I'm just being me."

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Green had some funny things to say about his predecessor Blake Shelton, to loosen the mood a little.

Green said, "It was really so helpful to have seen Blake on there and what he does so well with his personality, his sense of humor, because I knew what I liked about it. So I could kind of say, ‘OK, well I'm gonna do my version of that.’"

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Riley Green Takes Fun Jab At Blake Shelton

Green says, "All you have to do is just make fun of Adam for being old, talk about how famous Queen Latifah is, and then talk about how much more country you are than Kelly Clarkson so that they pick you."

"It's easy. Anybody could do it."

We shall see how Green did come Monday night when the world watches his coaching debut on "The Voice."

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes