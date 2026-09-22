Riley Green doesn't buy his own albums -- and honestly, I kind of get it.

During an early 2026 interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, I asked Green if he actually buys his own records. His answer was pretty simple: why would he?

Riley Green Says He Won't Buy His Own Album

Green joked with me when I asked if he was going into a brick-and-mortar store to purchase his own record.

"This is the only record that I can get for free, so I'm not going to go buy it, I mean, I've got it," he said. "Don't worry about that."

Riley Green via Apple Music Riley Green - That's Just Me

Okay, he admitted he had his new record... but I had to make sure I heard him right.

"You're not going to buy your own record?" I asked.

"Well, I mean, if nobody else does, I just ought to go buy all of my own," he joked.

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If Green indeed made the trip to Target or Walmart to pick up his new record, he did offer to take us along with him.

"I'll take y'all to buy an album. I'm not buying one. It's the only one I got for free."

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

I asked Green If he thought I would get a discount if I was with him at the store at the time of purchase, to which he said, "I doubt it. They would never believe it."

Riley Green's New Album Is That's Just Me

Green's new record hit shelves on Sep. 18.

Green packed a lot into his new album, and there are some pretty cool collaborations on this one.

The 19-song album includes a little bit of everything, from straight-up country songs to beachy stuff, and Green brought in some big names along the way.

READ MORE: Riley Green’s That’s Just Me Album: Everything You Need to Know

Hannah McFarland joins him on "Go Again," Jake Worthington shows up on "Well Well Whiskey," Brooks & Dunn are featured on "Pave All Them Red Dirt Roads," and Alabama's Randy Owen joins Green for "Lookout Mountain."

Green worked with legendary producer Dann Huff on the project.

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes