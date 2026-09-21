Riley Green gets a lot of outside songs sent to him — meaning, songs from other songwriters that get pitched to him to record.

But there's one problem with a lot of them: They don't really sound like something Green would be caught dead singing to his fans at a show or on the radio. Some even sound like they were written for Morgan Wallen.

Green talked about that on The Off the Record Podcast, explaining that he doesn't get sent a ton of outside songs because he writes so much of his own music.

Riley Green Says He Doesn’t Sound Like Morgan Wallen for a Reason [WATCH]

Green explained that he doesn't get sent as many songs as one would think due to his reputation in Nashville.

"I think when I look at outside songs, which I don't get sent a lot. I write so much on my own that people don't send me a lot of songs."

But when he does get songs, Green says there's a pretty common theme for all of them.

"When somebody's being successful, it seems like a lot of songs that I get sent sound like that person that's being successful," he said.

Then he decided real quick that he didn't want to be so vague and he gave a pretty good example.

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"I get a lot of Morgan Wallen songs sent to me, you know, and they're great songs, it's just, I don't live in that space. It's not my thing."

Country Artists Chasing Success

When somebody is having a huge run, it seems like everybody wants a piece of whatever is working for that artist. And Green says he sees that when people send him songs.

Read More: The 50 Saddest Country Songs of All Time, Ranked

But just because something is working for somebody else doesn't mean it makes sense for him. That's really what Green is saying here. He's not saying those are bad songs. He's saying they aren't necessarily his songs.

That's why Green doesn't ever get pinched for sounding like Wallen, because he refuses to cut outside songs sent to him that indeed sound like they were written for Wallen... that's probably the simplest way to put it.

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes