Riley Green has been in plenty of crazy situations after his concerts, but one night at the Flora-Bama club, on the Florida/Alabama state line, ended with a fan leaving in an ambulance with a broken arm.

And somehow, it all started with arm wrestling.

Riley Green Tells Wild Story About Breaking a Fan’s Arm After His Concert [EXCLUSIVE]

Green told me the wild story during a 2024 interview on Taste of Country Nights.

"I mean, it was years ago, I was playing at the Flora-Bama and I came on the stage and some guy was like, ‘Lets arm wrestle.’ I was like, 'That’s weird.'"

Green accepted the challenge and beat him. Then he said he ended up arm wrestling two or three different guys that night as well — and beat all of them, too.

Eventually, the group went looking for somebody else to challenge him.

"They're like, ‘We're gonna go find somebody,’ and they bring this like 40-year-old dude, he's like, ‘Bring it up with the big guy.’"

Then things took a turn.

Riley Green Arm Wrestling Match Ended With an Ambulance

Green said the man ended up with his arm badly injured during the match. He showed me a part of the video of the situation that is not public and it is the man's arm on the table barely attached, looked like a noodle.

Here is the part of that video that is public, it ends right before my man's arm goes hanging.

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"Mayhem," Green said when I asked what happened afterward. "He had like his arm laid over on the table and an ambulance came and got him. I felt horrible about it.”

There was also apparently quite a celebration before everyone realized the seriousness of what had happened.

Green said he was carried out of the place on his friends’ shoulders afterward because, at the time, he felt like "the coolest guy ever."

Was The Guy Riley Green Arm Wrestled A Fan Of His?

I had to ask Green the obvious question: Was the guy even one of his fans?

Read More: Remember When Riley Green Took Pictures In His Underwear? [EXCLUSIVE]

Green’s answer was perfect, and flashed a bit of that dry humor we have all come to know and love from him. "I don't know. Not anymore," he quipped.