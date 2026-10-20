Riley Green has a pretty good idea of what kind of dad he wants to be one day, and if you know anything about him, you can probably guess what his future kids might be wearing.

Green recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Highway, where he was asked what kind of father he thinks he'll be someday.

His answer included — you guessed it — hunting, a little camouflage and the possibility of some new songs down the road.

Does Riley Green Want Children?

Yes.

Green got to talking about having a baby one day and said, "You know, I'd have a little camouflage baby running around somewhere. I'm excited about that. I mean, yeah, I imagine I'd have to take him or her hunting with me."

Riley Green Is Looking Forward to Being a Dad

Green also talked about getting to experience fatherhood and seeing how much fun it can be... but from afar as Uncle Riley.

"I'm an uncle several times, so I get to see, you know, how much fun that is," he explained.

Green admitted that he's still got a busy life to slow down before that chapter begins, but he's clearly thought about what it might look like.

"I can only imagine when my life slows down a little bit to that point, that'll be a completely different journey," he said.

Would Fatherhood Inspire New Riley Green Songs?

If Green's future kids are anything like their daddy, there might be a few hunting trips in their future. And there's another reason fans might want to look forward to that chapter of his life.

Green said fatherhood will bring a whole new set of experiences — and plenty of songwriting inspiration, saying, "I imagine there'll be a lot of songs come out of it."

Green didn't put a timeline on when he hopes to become a father, but the idea of a little camouflage baby running around is clearly something he's excited about.

Photo by Jill Sauve on Unsplash person holding babys hand

And honestly, it's not hard to imagine that kid growing up with a fishing pole or hunting gear nearby, along with a guitar or two.

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes